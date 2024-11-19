 />
Doctor attacked by patient’s son discharged after treatment

November 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior medical oncologist Balaji Jegannathan, who sustained injuries in an attack by a patient’s son at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy on November 13, was discharged after treatment on Monday.

Dr. Balaji Jegannathan, associate professor, Medical Oncology, was stabbed by Vignesh, inside his outpatient department room at KCSSH. In the attack, he sustained injuries in seven places including his neck and head. Vignesh was reportedly upset over the treatment given for his mother, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

