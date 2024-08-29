ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor arrested for sending obscene messages to a woman doctor

Published - August 29, 2024 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pallavaram police have arrested a 27-year-old doctor working in Tiruvallur on Thursday, for sending obscene and abusive messages to a woman doctor. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said S. Rajesh Gowtham was a resident of Zamin Pallavaram. His wife, also a medical practitioner, received obscene and abusive messages on her social media account on Wednesday. Based on a complaint filed by the couple, the Pallavaram police registered a case. The Cybercrime wing traced the accused R. Suresh Kumar, a native of Cuddalore district, working in a private medical college in Tiruvallur.

After investigation, it was found that he and the woman doctor had studied together in a medical university in Puducherry. 

The accused was arrested under four sections of the IT Act and was sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US