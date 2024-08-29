Doctor arrested for sending obscene messages to a woman doctor

The Pallavaram police have arrested a 27-year-old doctor working in Tiruvallur on Thursday, for sending obscene and abusive messages to a woman doctor.

Police said S. Rajesh Gowtham was a resident of Zamin Pallavaram. His wife, also a medical practitioner, received obscene and abusive messages on her social media account on Wednesday. Based on a complaint filed by the couple, the Pallavaram police registered a case. The Cybercrime wing traced the accused R. Suresh Kumar, a native of Cuddalore district, working in a private medical college in Tiruvallur.

After investigation, it was found that he and the woman doctor had studied together in a medical university in Puducherry.

The accused was arrested under four sections of the IT Act and was sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.