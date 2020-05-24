Do you have stories of compassion to share?

24 May 2020 11:48 IST

Inviting children to pen their little humanitarian acts

Amidst the lockdown, there are many stories of compassion and kindness to listen to. Deliversmiles, in association with Charter for Compassion, is inviting children up to 15 years of age to share real stories about practising compassion in day-to-day life. These could be actual acts of compassion towards self, others and animals. Entries can be from any part of the world and must narrate stories within 2000 words.

Deepika Ahuja of Deliversmiles says stories need not just be restricted to the pandemic, they could also be about acts of compassion done in the past. “We had a submission from a child who took out her savings to help nine elderly women affected during cyclone Fani,” says Deepika.

The selected entries will be part of an illustrative book of 21 stories, says Deepika. The last date for sending in entries is May 30.

Entries can be sent to deepika@deliversmiles.in, anjali@charter forcompassion.org