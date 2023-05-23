HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not turn away customers who pay using ₹2000 notes: Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers

Move follows reports of a large section of dealers refusing to accept the notes following the recent RBI notification that seeks withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation

May 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), a body representing over 60,000 fuel outlets across the country, has urged dealers not to turn away customers who pay using ₹2,000 notes and, instead, handle them on a case-by-case basis to avoid complaints.

This follows reports of a large section of dealers refusing to accept the notes following the recent RBI notification that seeks withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation. In a statement, the CIPD said fuel outlets should inform the customers that ₹2,000 notes would be accepted only if the transaction was above ₹1000 since they may be unable to provide change for the amount.

Due to digitisation, the volume of cash transactions in a majority of retail outlets has reduced. Dealers should maintain KYC records of those customers who pay only in ₹2,000 notes in excess of ₹10,000, it said.

Dealers should not deposit cash above their daily transacted business value. If cash higher than their daily transacted value are deposited in banks, especially in ₹2,000 denomination, there will be scrutiny by the Income Tax (I-T) Department. Hence, dealers should be watchful about depositing ₹2,000 notes above their normal daily average deposit limit, it added.

The Consortium has also taken up the issue with the State-run oil marketing companies about the sensitivity of the RBI order, considering the scrutiny faced by many dealers from the I-T Department after the demonetisation in 2016.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.