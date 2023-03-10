HamberMenu
Do not renew contractual period of consultants, association urges govt.

March 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has urged the Health department not to renew the contractual period of consultants posted at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

In a letter to the Health Minister, association president P. Saminathan said the contract period of associate consultants posted in a number of departments would end this month. There were qualified and skilled associate professors and professors for the posts in the State health department. The contract period should not be renewed and the arising vacancies should be filled with eligible government doctors through counselling, he said.

