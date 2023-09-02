Do not cooperate during inspections, medical officers told

September 02, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Registering its objection to the appointment of officers of other departments to inspect Primary Health Centres (PHC), the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has asked block and in-charge medical officers not to extend their cooperation during such inspections.

In a statement, the association said that the Chief Secretary had earlier written to all Collectors instructing them to inspect government hospitals. Following this, the Madurai Collector issued an order appointing officers of a number of other departments to inspect PHCs to review performance and implementation of health schemes.

The association pointed out that not everyone could take up public health administration and programme evaluation as it required training and field-level experience. Around 20% to 30% of the posts were lying vacant in the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, it said.

The association said that if Collectors had no time to carry out inspections, then it should be done by district health officials such as Joint Directors and Deputy Directors of Health Services. Officers of other departments who do not have the understanding or know-how of the functioning of the Health Department should not be appointed.

