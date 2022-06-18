Do complete contact-tracing, keep CCCs ready, Health Secretary tells Collectors

June 18, 2022 21:13 IST

A pamphlet detailing dos and don’ts for home isolation is among the measures suggested

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar on Saturday underscored the need to do complete contact-tracing and saturation testing of contacts of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 and to keep COVID-19 care centres (CCCs) ready in keeping with the emerging trend of cases.

In a letter to all Collectors, he pointed to the rise in the number of cases in various States, especially Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi. Similar to the national trend, Tamil Nadu is also reporting a rise in the positive cases, from a low of 22 to above 500 now.

As on June 17, Chennai and Chengalpattu reported more than 100 cases, two districts reported more than 30 cases, two districts between 11 and 20, 23 districts between one and 10 cases. Nine districts reported nil cases.

Considering the rise, he asked the officials to take up a number of activities. As the majority of the persons who tested positive had mild and moderate symptoms and were under home isolation, a pamphlet detailing dos and don’ts for home isolation should be provided. In the case of mild infection, a pack of paracetamol, vitamin-C and zinc tablets might be given. Patients should be followed up with daily telephone calls. This practice that was followed earlier in all districts should be revived, he said.

Individuals without adequate facilities for home isolation could be accommodated at CCCs and Interim CCCs. These centres might be opened or kept ready in tune with the emerging trend of cases. About 50 to 100 beds were earmarked for COVID-19 at all medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals. These beds could be utilised to treat critically ill and high-risk individuals.

National Urban Livelihoods Mission workers/domestic breeding checkers/contract workers of the rural local bodies could be utilised for fever surveillance. Fever camps could be organised in places that reported cases.

Nearly 14 lakh vaccine doses were administered at the last mega camp. However, on normal days, only about 50,000 doses were administered and the number should be increased, he said. Adequate stocks of personal protective equipment, triple-layer masks and essential drugs should be kept at institutions.

COVID-19-appropriate behaviour — wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene — should be emphasised at educational institutions, marriage halls, cinema halls and textile showrooms, he said.