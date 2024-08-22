GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMS suspends license of private hospital on count of medical negligence

Published - August 22, 2024 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has suspended the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act (TNCEA) licence (registration) of a private hospital in Adambakkam on charges of medical negligence in the treatment of a 13-year-old boy whose left leg was amputated. The officials also found inadequacies in certain facilities at the hospital and have ordered closure and shifting of patients.

A team of officials led by J. Rajamoorthy, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, inspected the Mount Multispeciality Hospital following a complaint of medical negligence. The boy, who had rheumatoid disease, was admitted to the hospital. He was presented with acute limb ischemia — blood clot in his lower limb arteries.

“No alternative method of treatment such as medical management was attempted. This was an autoimmune disease that could cause blood clots. No further specialist opinion was obtained for the patient. They told the parent that only amputation could save his life and amputated his left leg. They did not explain the course of treatment to them,” an official said.

In addition, the officials found that the scan facility at the hospital was in a bad condition, while the Central Sterile Supply Department was also in a bad state. “We have suspended the TNCEA licence of the hospital. We have ordered for closure and shifting of the current in-patients. They can rectify the inadequacies raised and make an appeal to the directorate,” he added.

