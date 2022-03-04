DMK’s Udayakumar is Avadi Corporation’s first Mayor

March 04, 2022 20:44 IST

MDMK’s Suriyakumar becomes the first Deputy Mayor

G. Udayakumar of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was elected unopposed as the first Mayor of the Avadi Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Mr. Udayakumar, 43, a Dalit, was recently elected as councillor of ward 9, covering Thirumullaivoyal. Avadi Municipal Commissioner R. Saraswathi administered the oath of office to Mr. Udayakumar and handed over the ceremonial dress and mace to him.

Advertising

Advertising

S.M. Nasar, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development and newly-elected councillors also felicitated the mayor. Mr. Udayakumar is the secretary for DMK’s ward 9 unit.

Later in the afternoon, S. Suriyakumar, 49, of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. Mr. Suriyakumar was elected as councillor of ward 23, covering areas such as Gandhi Nagar and Avadi. He was chosen as councillor for the second time, officials said.

Of the 48 councillors in the Avadi corporation, 43 councillors have won from DMK alliance. The strength of the alliance has gone up to 46 as two councillors from the AIADMK and an independent candidate recently joined the party. The Corporation now has two councillors from the AIADMK.

Officials noted that the representatives for various standing committees would be chosen later.