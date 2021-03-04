DMK’s manifesto will be hero of the election, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that the party’s manifesto for the Assembly election would be released on March 11. “It is a manifesto for the people and drafted with the participation of the people. It will have announcements for a new beginning for the people of Tamil Nadu. It will be the hero of the election like the manifesto of the party released by Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) in the 2006 election,” he said in a statement.

He said the manifesto drafting committee, headed by party treasurer T.R. Baalu, met people from all sections of society, particularly traders, women, youth and those who were on the fringes, and the manifesto would include ways and means to ameliorate their condition.

Mr. Stalin said the committee formed to hold talks with alliance partners for seat-sharing was being done in a cordial and successful manner. “The party leaders are also interviewing aspirants who sought tickets to contest in the election,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the release of the vision statement for Tamil Nadu on March 7 at Tiruchi would officially herald the victory of the party. “Let us gather in Tiruchi which witnessed major turning points in the history of the DMK. It will remove the darkness caused by the AIADMK and see the rise of the Sun,” he said.

The partymen had the task of reaching the vision statement to two crore families and explaining its importance to the people.