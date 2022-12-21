DMK youth wing functionary takes his own life in Ponneri over extramarital relationship

December 21, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old DMK youth wing functionary was found dead at his shop on Monday night. The police said the family of a woman with whom he had an illegal relationship allegedly threatened him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divakar, 32, of Jeeva Street, was also selling consumer durables at Vembakkam. The Ponneri police recovered the body and opened an investigation.

In her complaint, his wife Ranjani alleged that he had an extramarital relationship with a young woman who was working as a computer operator at his shop. The woman’s family accused him of cheating her and demanded ₹10 lakh from him. It also blackmailed him, his wife alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US