DMK youth wing functionary takes his own life in Ponneri over extramarital relationship

December 21, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old DMK youth wing functionary was found dead at his shop on Monday night. The police said the family of a woman with whom he had an illegal relationship allegedly threatened him.

Divakar, 32, of Jeeva Street, was also selling consumer durables at Vembakkam. The Ponneri police recovered the body and opened an investigation.

In her complaint, his wife Ranjani alleged that he had an extramarital relationship with a young woman who was working as a computer operator at his shop. The woman’s family accused him of cheating her and demanded ₹10 lakh from him. It also blackmailed him, his wife alleged.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

