DMK workers’ protest triggers tension in Erukkanchery

Tension prevailed on Saturday afternoon at Erukkanchery after a section of DMK cadre squatted on the road demanding that the returning officer of Perambur Assembly constituency reject the AIADMK candidate’s nomination papers.

In Perambur constituency, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi president N.R. Dhanapalan has filed nomination papers as AIADMK candidate and R.D. Sekar has been fielded as DMK candidate. When the Returning Officer Rajagopalan took up the papers for scrutiny, it was found that a proposer failed to write his Aadhaar number and instead attached a copy of Aadhaar.

DMK representatives protested demanding the nomination papers of Mr. Dhanapalan be rejected. Hence the decision on the final list was put on hold briefly and later the nomination was accepted since it was a minor issue. When the Returning Officer came out at 3.30 p.m, the DMK cadre blocked his car demanding that the papers of AIADMK candidate be rejected. A scuffle was witnessed when the police attempted to remove them.