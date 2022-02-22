DMK wins Vellore Corporation; gets majority in key municipalities in nearby districts

After a decade, the DMK secured a majority in the Vellore Corporation by winning 44 of the 60-ward Corporation

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has secured majority in key municipalities, town panchayats and the Vellore Corporation on Tuesday after winning more than half of the total 905 wards in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts as part of urban local bodies elections. Major towns, like Gudiyatham, Pernambut, Tiruvalam, Odugathur and Pallikonda came under the control of the DMK as it won maximum number of wards in these local bodies. After a decade, the DMK also secured a majority in the Vellore Corporation by winning 44 wards in the 60-ward Corporation. The main opposition party, AIADMK, came second by winning a meagre seven wards, followed by six independents. The national party, BJP, got its first victory in the Corporation by winning the 18th ward after a recount on Tuesday. VCK and PMK won one ward each.

In Gudiyatham and the earthquake-prone Pernambut municipalities that have 36 and 21 wards, the DMK won 23 and 17 wards respectively. Among town panchayats in Vellore district, the DMK secured a majority in Tiruvalam, a border town connecting Vellore with Ranipet, and Odugathur, a town along Jawadhu Hills. These town panchayats have a total of 15 wards. “We lost in many wards because we are unable to match the money power of the ruling DMK. We stood helpless in terms of election expenditure,” said K.L. Elavazhagan, District Secretary, PMK (Vellore). Counting was started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts where elections for 42 urban local bodies, consisting 16 municipalities, 25 town panchayats and one corporation (Vellore Corporation), with a total of 905 wards were held on Saturday. A total of 16.29 lakh voters in these four districts polled to decide the fate of 3,898 candidates, who were contesting for 905 wards. The neighbouring Ranipet and Tiruvannmalai had the highest number of urban local bodies that went for polls — 14 each. Here too, the DMK secured a majority in major towns like Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Arakkonam, Arcot, Melvisharam and Walajah municipalities. The main opposition party, the AIADMK, was able to secure a majority only in Arani municipality winning 15 wards of the total of 33, followed by the DMK that won 12 wards.

In Vandavasi municipality that has 12 wards in Tiruvannamalai, performance of both the Dravidian parties nosedived as seven independents won in the municipality making it the highest number of independents emerging victorious in a municipality in the State. Together, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet had a total of 474 wards of which DMK won in at least 272 wards comprising municipalities and town panchayats. Smaller districts like Tirupattur also added to the total tally of the ruling DMK by 79 wards in a total of 118 wards of major municipalities like Tirupattur, Ambur, Jolarpet, Vaniyambadi and Natrampalli. Independent candidates performed well in Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Natrampalli winning a total of 14 wards. Indirect elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor and chairperson and vice chairperson of municipalities will be held on March 4. The newly-elected members will assume office on March 2.