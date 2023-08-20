DMK will not rest till T.N. gets exemption from NEET, says CM

August 20, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that the DMK would not rest till it succeeded in getting exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET for admissions to medical courses.

Speaking at a wedding in a DMK functionary’s family, Mr. Stalin made a reference to the protest organised by the party’s youth, student and medical wings against the test. Recounting the steps taken by the DMK government since it came to power in the State, Mr. Stalin said Governor R.N. Ravi had allowed a resolution adopted in the Assembly seeking exemption from the test to gather dust and did not send it to the President for assent. “We then readopted the resolution and sent it to him. Now the Bill is pending with the President. It is for the President to give nod to the Bill. The Governor has no power,” he said.

Touching on the meeting organised by the Governor with students who had cleared NEET and their parents, the Chief Minister said: “A student’s father, who is an employee of the Salem Steel Plant, spoke against the test courageously. But the Governor said he would never give clearance to the Bill. We have organised the protest to condemn the Governor for his remarks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing happiness over the large-scale participation of parents, students and others in the fast organised by the DMK, Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said the demand to abolish NEET was a part of the DMK’s educational policy.

“It is a demand of all those who are for common and equal education in society. The demand of the DMK has become the demand of all sections of society. When NEET was introduced, only a few of us opposed it. But now everyone has realised its evil nature,” he said.

The Chief Minister also promised that the test would be abolished if INDIA, that the DMK is a part of, won the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “We will come out with a manifesto. The DMK has the power and courage to do it. Can the AIADMK or the BJP give a similar promise?,” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said though the BJP was acting as if it was against corruption, it had given a green signal to coaching centres to train students for the exam. “If the AIADMK, which is the slave of the BJP, had opposed NEET, the situation would not have come this far,” he added.Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that the DMK would not rest till it succeeded in getting exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET for admissions to medical courses.

Speaking at a wedding in a DMK functionary’s family, Mr. Stalin made a reference to the protest organised by the party’s youth, student and medical wings against the test. Recounting the steps taken by the DMK government since it came to power in the State, Mr. Stalin said Governor R.N. Ravi had allowed a resolution adopted in the Assembly seeking exemption from the test to gather dust and did not send it to the President for assent. “We then readopted the resolution and sent it to him. Now the Bill is pending with the President. It is for the President to give nod to the Bill. The Governor has no power,” he said.

Touching on the meeting organised by the Governor with students who had cleared NEET and their parents, the Chief Minister said: “A student’s father, who is an employee of the Salem Steel Plant, spoke against the test courageously. But the Governor said he would never give clearance to the Bill. We have organised the protest to condemn the Governor for his remarks.”

Expressing happiness over the large-scale participation of parents, students and others in the fast organised by the DMK, Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said the demand to abolish NEET was a part of the DMK’s educational policy.

“It is a demand of all those who are for common and equal education in society. The demand of the DMK has become the demand of all sections of society. When NEET was introduced, only a few of us opposed it. But now everyone has realised its evil nature,” he said.

The Chief Minister also promised that the test would be abolished if INDIA, that the DMK is a part of, won the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “We will come out with a manifesto. The DMK has the power and courage to do it. Can the AIADMK or the BJP give a similar promise?,” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said though the BJP was acting as if it was against corruption, it had given a green signal to coaching centres to train students for the exam. “If the AIADMK, which is the slave of the BJP, had opposed NEET, the situation would not have come this far,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.