DMK urges PM to ensure 27% OBC quota in PG medical exams

DMK president M.K. Stalin has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately advise the Ministry of Health to provide Tamil Nadu 27% of seats in postgraduate medical admissions from the All-India quota and provide 50% reservation in seats that are pooled from Tamil Nadu to the Backward Classes and set right the “injustices” meted out to them in the past three years.
In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the BJP government at the Centre had committed injustice to the backward classes and had deprived them of nearly 8,000 seats. “The Centre is not ready to provide 50% reservation to the backward and other backward classes as per the State’s 69% reservation policy,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said the Centre must realise that the community will not keep quiet about this injustice for long. “We are at a very important stage where the Chief Minister and all parties other than the BJP must pressure the Centre to set right the injustices meted out by the Health Ministry in this regard,” he said.
