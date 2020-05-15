Chennai

DMK urges PM to ensure 27% OBC quota in PG medical exams

DMK president M.K. Stalin has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately advise the Ministry of Health to provide Tamil Nadu 27% of seats in postgraduate medical admissions from the All-India quota and provide 50% reservation in seats that are pooled from Tamil Nadu to the Backward Classes and set right the “injustices” meted out to them in the past three years.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the BJP government at the Centre had committed injustice to the backward classes and had deprived them of nearly 8,000 seats. “The Centre is not ready to provide 50% reservation to the backward and other backward classes as per the State’s 69% reservation policy,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the Centre must realise that the community will not keep quiet about this injustice for long. “We are at a very important stage where the Chief Minister and all parties other than the BJP must pressure the Centre to set right the injustices meted out by the Health Ministry in this regard,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:40:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dmk-urges-pm-to-ensure-27-obc-quota-in-pg-medical-exams/article31596789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY