Chennai

DMK to set up community kitchens in 25 towns

We will feed 20 lakh people, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said his party would establish community kitchens in 25 important towns to feed the people who had been denied a livelihood by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will do it under the name, Ezhai Eliorukku Unavu (food for the poor). We will feed 20 lakh people in 25 towns. On a daily basis, we will give food to one lakh people,” Mr. Stalin said in a video message.

He said over six lakh people had sought help after he launched Ondrinaivom Vaa, an online initiative, and the party was distributing them food, medicines and other essential commodities.

Mr. Stalin said he had decided to set up kitchens since many people wanted cooked food instead of food items.

“I was heartbroken when they said that they do not have place to cook food. They are migrant workers, daily wagers and homeless,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 11:51:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dmk-to-set-up-community-kitchens-in-25-towns/article31467388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY