DMK to set up community kitchens in 25 towns

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said his party would establish community kitchens in 25 important towns to feed the people who had been denied a livelihood by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will do it under the name, Ezhai Eliorukku Unavu (food for the poor). We will feed 20 lakh people in 25 towns. On a daily basis, we will give food to one lakh people,” Mr. Stalin said in a video message.

He said over six lakh people had sought help after he launched Ondrinaivom Vaa, an online initiative, and the party was distributing them food, medicines and other essential commodities.

Mr. Stalin said he had decided to set up kitchens since many people wanted cooked food instead of food items.

“I was heartbroken when they said that they do not have place to cook food. They are migrant workers, daily wagers and homeless,” he said.