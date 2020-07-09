DMK to celebrate centenary of V.R. Nedunchezhian

CHENNAI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) président M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called upon partymen to celebrate the centenary of V.R. Nedunchezhian, one of the prominent leaders of the Dravidian movement and a friend of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and M.G. Ramachandran. Mr. Stalin said he would pay respects to Nedunchezhian at Anna Arivalayam on July 11.

He said DMK’s deputy leader in the Assembly, Duraimurugan, made a request for celebrating the centenary and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam made a promise that an announcement would be made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“A year has passed since and no announcement has been made. What can we do? There is no point in expecting anything from the government since they delayed even the birth centenary of MGR,” he said.

Neduchezhian had joined the AIADMK after quitting the DMK.