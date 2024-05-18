ADVERTISEMENT

DMK terming benefits given to people as savings is a cruel joke: Annamalai

Published - May 18, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the ruling DMK terming the benefits given to people as savings was a “cruel joke” as the cost of essentials such as milk and electricity have skyrocketed in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DMK is an expert in picking the right pocket and dropping it [money] in the left pocket of the same person. Since it came to power, about 6,000 buses have been off the road, making commute difficult for people. Procurement of electric buses has remained only an announcement for the last three years,” Mr. Annamalai posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His criticism comes against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation on free bus travel for women. Mr. Modi, in an interview with a news channel, had said: “Some parties have provided free bus travel for women, resulting in reduced patronage of Metro trains. It also increases the traffic on roads and harms the environment.”

In his response, Mr. Rajan questioned the Union Cabinet’s pending approval towards equity investment for phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To this, Mr. Annamalai asked the Minister to explain why the tender to procure equipment for smart classrooms in government schools was awarded to Keltron, a Kerala State-owned Electronic Development Corporation, instead of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US