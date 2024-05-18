DMK terming benefits given to people as savings is a cruel joke: Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the ruling DMK terming the benefits given to people as savings was a “cruel joke” as the cost of essentials such as milk and electricity have skyrocketed in the State.

“The DMK is an expert in picking the right pocket and dropping it [money] in the left pocket of the same person. Since it came to power, about 6,000 buses have been off the road, making commute difficult for people. Procurement of electric buses has remained only an announcement for the last three years,” Mr. Annamalai posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His criticism comes against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation on free bus travel for women. Mr. Modi, in an interview with a news channel, had said: “Some parties have provided free bus travel for women, resulting in reduced patronage of Metro trains. It also increases the traffic on roads and harms the environment.”

In his response, Mr. Rajan questioned the Union Cabinet’s pending approval towards equity investment for phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

To this, Mr. Annamalai asked the Minister to explain why the tender to procure equipment for smart classrooms in government schools was awarded to Keltron, a Kerala State-owned Electronic Development Corporation, instead of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

