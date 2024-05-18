GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMK terming benefits given to people as savings is a cruel joke: Annamalai

Published - May 18, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the ruling DMK terming the benefits given to people as savings was a “cruel joke” as the cost of essentials such as milk and electricity have skyrocketed in the State.

“The DMK is an expert in picking the right pocket and dropping it [money] in the left pocket of the same person. Since it came to power, about 6,000 buses have been off the road, making commute difficult for people. Procurement of electric buses has remained only an announcement for the last three years,” Mr. Annamalai posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His criticism comes against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation on free bus travel for women. Mr. Modi, in an interview with a news channel, had said: “Some parties have provided free bus travel for women, resulting in reduced patronage of Metro trains. It also increases the traffic on roads and harms the environment.”

In his response, Mr. Rajan questioned the Union Cabinet’s pending approval towards equity investment for phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

To this, Mr. Annamalai asked the Minister to explain why the tender to procure equipment for smart classrooms in government schools was awarded to Keltron, a Kerala State-owned Electronic Development Corporation, instead of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.