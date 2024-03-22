March 22, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The DMK on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India over certain statements reportedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his electoral campaign in Tamil Nadu alleging that INDIA bloc “repeatedly and deliberately insulted Hinduism”.

In his complaint, DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi said Mr. Modi, by making such an appeal, has “committed a gross violation” of Section 123 (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with certain provisions of the Model Code of Conduct 2024.

If such an appeal to the voters was made on the basis of religion and in violation of the law by a person holding the highest office of the nation, it certainly sends “wrong signals”, Mr. Bharathi contended, and added that it was “high time” that the Commission took swift actions and stopped such campaigning.

The DMK further urged the Commission to take appropriate action on this complaint and give suitable directions to all those concerned to conduct themselves within the framework of law.

In another complaint against the BJP over a social media post linking the DMK to the 2G case, Mr. Bharathi pointed out that a trial court had acquitted former Union Minister A. Raja. “So, attributing a false allegation against Mr. Raja is not only against the provisions of the Indian Penal Code but also against the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Model Code of Conduct 2024,” Mr. Bharathi said.

Contending that the BJP’s social media post was violative of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Model Code of Conduct 2024, Mr. Bharathi requested the Commission to take appropriate action against the BJP for its “brazen violation” of election laws, and give the necessary directions to them to conduct elections within the framework of law.