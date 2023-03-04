DMK social media cell member, Stalin Jacob, dies in accident in Chengalpattu

March 04, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old entrepreneur and member of the DMK’s social media cell, S. Stalin Jacob, and his friend K. Jeeva died in a road accident in Maraimalai Nagar on Friday. Mr. Jacob had recently celebrated his 35th birthday.

On Friday afternoon at about 3.45 pm, Mr. Jacob along with Mr. Jeeva, 28 from Sholinganallur, were travelling on a two-wheeler to Chengalpattu. They were on GST road in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district, when a lorry travelling towards Chennai, hit the duo when they were attempting to cross the road. Both men came under the wheels of the lorry.

They were rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to their injuries at around 6.15 pm.

Expressing shock at the death of Mr. Jacob, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

