ADVERTISEMENT

DMK social media cell member, Stalin Jacob, dies in accident in Chengalpattu

March 04, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The 35-year-old was killed, along with his friend K. Jeeva; CM M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old entrepreneur and member of the DMK’s social media cell, S. Stalin Jacob, and his friend K. Jeeva died in a road accident in Maraimalai Nagar on Friday. Mr. Jacob had recently celebrated his 35th birthday.

On Friday afternoon at about 3.45 pm, Mr. Jacob along with Mr. Jeeva, 28 from Sholinganallur, were travelling on a two-wheeler to Chengalpattu. They were on GST road in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district, when a lorry travelling towards Chennai, hit the duo when they were attempting to cross the road. Both men came under the wheels of the lorry.

They were rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to their injuries at around 6.15 pm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing shock at the death of Mr. Jacob, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US