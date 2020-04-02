DMK sends legal notice to BJP and Twitter

The DMK has sent a legal notice to the BJP leadership in Tamil Nadu and Centre and micro blogging website Twitter for “spreading malicious” news on the social media that the party had not made any contribution towards combating COVID-19.

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi in the notice said the DMK Trust donated ₹one crore and all the MLAs and MPs of the party had donated one month’s salary besides releasing many from their constituency development fund.

The notice was sent by party MP and senior advocate P. Wilson on behalf of Mr Bharathi to BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda, State president L. Murugan, CEO of Twitter inc and MD of Twitter India.

“Our president (M.K. Stalin) has written to the Corporation Commissioner to make use of Kalaignar Arangam as an isolation ward to treat patients tested positive for the disease. Our party leaders in many districts have come forward to give their hotels and educational institutions for the treatment of patients,” Mr. Bharathi said.

Demanding an unconditional apology from the BJP leaders, Mr. Bharathi said they should jointly pay ₹100 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

He urged the Twitter to disclose the verification details of the Twitter handle “@BJP4TamilNadu” and remove the offending tweets.