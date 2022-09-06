DMK schemes helped advance women’s education: Minister

National seminar on microbiology held at DG Vaishnav College in Chennai

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 06, 2022 20:01 IST

K. Ponmudy | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

K. Ponmudy, Higher Education Minister, attributed the advancement of education among women to the Dravidian model and the schemes of the his government. Speaking at a gathering of students, faculty and officials of the DG Vaishnav College, he expressed happiness at seeing a number of female students in the Department of Microbiology.

As part of the department’s silver jubilee celebrations, a national seminar on ‘Microbiological Perspectives - Post Pandemic’ was held to explore innovative thoughts, providing a platform to interact with experts in the fields of microbiology and biological science. A souvenir titled ‘Parinam’ was released containing the details of the department over 25 years.

The department was inaugurated in 1997 by S.P. Thyagarajan, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras, with only three staff members and 16 students. Today, its students have joined organisations like the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and have conducted awareness camps on swine flu and COVID-19. They have also conducted RT-PCR analysis, air and water analysis and blood group camps in rural areas. A short video was released documenting the growth of the department and the achievements of its students.

P. Vidya, head, Department of Microbiology, spoke. M.K. Mohan, Anna Nagar MLA, also participated in the event.

