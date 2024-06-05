GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK retains Chennai South constituency, despite a dip in vote share

Among the six Assembly segments — Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and Sholinganallur — that form a part of Chennai South constituency, voters of Saidapet and Sholinganallur contributed in a big way to the victory of DMK

Published - June 05, 2024 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK, yet again, has won the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, decimating the BJP and the AIADMK, with counting ending as late as 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Despite winning by a massive margin of 2.25 lakh votes, the party’s vote share saw a marginal dip, from 50.15% in 2019 to 47% in 2024. Among the six Assembly segments — Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and Sholinganallur — that form a part of Chennai South constituency, voters of Saidapet and Sholinganallur contributed in a big way to the victory of DMK.

Among the total of 5.1 lakh votes garnered by the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a whopping 1.77 lakh votes came from Sholinganallur alone. This was followed by Saidapet, where 76,977 people voted for the DMK. In Velachery too, 76,245 people cast their vote for the party.

Like several other constituencies, here too, the BJP took the second place, pushing the AIADMK to the third. The AIADMK, whose vote share was 40 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in the constituency, dropped to 26.87 per cent in 2019. This time, it was a mere 15.6%.

Fielding Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP, on the other hand, gained this time. From polling 23.79% of votes in 2014 election in the Chennai South constituency, the party saw an increase to 26.44% of votes this election. On both occasions, the AIADMK and the BJP contested separately.

Naam Tamilar Katchi too fared slightly better this time and its vote share rose from 4.46 per cent in 2019 to 7.64 per cent in 2024.

