DMK questions govt. on housing projects

The DMK questioned the ruling AIADMK government in the Assembly on Thursday as to how the Tamil Nadu Housing Board planned a layout for a housing project in Alapakkam and even received several installments of dues from buyers only to say eventually that the project has not received the nod from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

Responding to the claim of DMK MLA P.K. Sekar Babu (Harbour) over the housing project, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (also holding housing portfolio) said the TNHB had advised customers to take back the money with interest, if they opted for it. Since a burial ground was located nearby, the nod has been denied for the housing project, he pointed out.

Mr. Babu also questioned the government as to why the ₹100-crore Green Office Complex in Nandanam announced by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had not taken off. Mr. Panneerselvam, who initially cited “some unresolved disputes” behind the delay, eventually said that steps were being taken to implement the project.