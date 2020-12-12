DMK protests against toll gates within city limits

The DMK on Friday held a demonstration against the presence of toll gates in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits.
“They were set up before these areas became part of the Corporation. Even nine years after their annexure, the toll gates are continuing,” said Saidapet MLA Ma. Subramanian, who led the demonstration.
He said the issue was brought to the notice of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari by South Chennai DMK Lok Sabha member Tamizhachi Thangapandian, and he had advised her to take it up with the State government.
Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran also wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “But there is no response so far,” Mr. Subramanian said. DMK Rajya Sabha MP R.S. Bharathi, Ms. Thangapandian and Mr. Maran participated in the protest.
DMK president M.K. Stalin said the protest manifested people’s anger. “It will continue till they are removed,” he said in a statement.
