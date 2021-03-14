Chennai

DMK promises resolution in Assembly against CAA

The DMK manifesto announced that it would urge the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

Party president Mr. Stalin, who released the manifesto, said he had been fighting against the CAA and collected one crore signature in support of its withdrawal.“The signatures have been sent to the President of the country. Once we form the government, the DMK would adopt a resolution in the Assembly demanding its withdrawal. DMK will vehemently express its voice,” he said.

The manifesto promised to get citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils who have been living in camps in the country.

It also made it clear that it would grant permission to start a port at Kattupallai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 5:31:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dmk-promises-resolution-in-assembly-against-caa/article34066804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY