DMK Panchayat president, her driver held for murder of senior DMK functionary

March 19, 2024

Otteri police on Monday arrested a DMK Panchayat president Muthamizhselvi, 50 who is suspected to have murdered Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union V.S.Aramudhan, 60, with assisstance of her driver Durairaj, 36.

Muthamizhselvi is panchayat president of Vandalur. They were arrested near Vandalur on Monday afternoon.

Aramudhan was the Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union. He was the DMK secretary of Kattankulathur Union (North)

On February 29 night, Aramudhan was on his way to oversee the construction of the bus stand at the Vandalur-Walajabad Road that was to be inaugurated on March 1, on the occasion of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday. While Aramudhan was traveling in his car near the Walajabad bridge, at least five men on three bikes surrounded the car. Before the driver could react, the gang hurled petrol bombs at the car. Aramudhan then tried to get out of the car and flee but the gang hacked him with knives and fled. Otteri Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In connection with the murder, 8 persons surrendered before Sathyamangalam and Srivilliputhur courts and they were taken into custody. Based on their confession, the police arrested Ms. Muthamizhselvi and her driver.

Ms. Muthamizhselvi’s husband Vijayaraj was hacked to death by a gang in 2016 where hurled petrol bombs at him. The modus operandi used to kill Amudhan was similar, leaving police suspicious about Ms. Muthamizhselvi’s role.

The police said she confessed that she had paid ₹20 lakh to the main accused Kanagaraj and his men to murder him.

