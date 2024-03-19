GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK Panchayat president, her driver held for murder of senior DMK functionary

DMK Panchayat president held for murder of Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union.

March 19, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Otteri police on Monday arrested a DMK Panchayat president Muthamizhselvi, 50 who is suspected to have murdered Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union V.S.Aramudhan, 60, with assisstance of her driver Durairaj, 36.

Muthamizhselvi is panchayat president of Vandalur. They were arrested near Vandalur on Monday afternoon.

Aramudhan was the Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union. He was the DMK secretary of Kattankulathur Union (North)

On February 29 night, Aramudhan was on his way to oversee the construction of the bus stand at the Vandalur-Walajabad Road that was to be inaugurated on March 1, on the occasion of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday. While Aramudhan was traveling in his car near the Walajabad bridge, at least five men on three bikes surrounded the car. Before the driver could react, the gang hurled petrol bombs at the car. Aramudhan then tried to get out of the car and flee but the gang hacked him with knives and fled. Otteri Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In connection with the murder, 8 persons surrendered before Sathyamangalam and Srivilliputhur courts and they were taken into custody. Based on their confession, the police arrested Ms. Muthamizhselvi and her driver.

Ms. Muthamizhselvi’s husband Vijayaraj was hacked to death by a gang in 2016 where hurled petrol bombs at him. The modus operandi used to kill Amudhan was similar, leaving police suspicious about Ms. Muthamizhselvi’s role.

The police said she confessed that she had paid ₹20 lakh to the main accused Kanagaraj and his men to murder him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.