CHENNAI

08 September 2021 01:23 IST

The DMK will hold its “Mupperum Vizha - 2021” on September 15, at 5 p.m. at Kalaignar Arangam. The event will be held via video conferencing, a party release said. The party has asked district functionaries to make necessary arrangements to enable cadres at the respective districts to watch the proceedings live.

Advertising

Advertising