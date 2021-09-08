DMK ‘Mupperum Vizha’ on Sept. 15

The DMK will hold its “Mupperum Vizha - 2021” on September 15, at 5 p.m. at Kalaignar Arangam. The event will be held via video conferencing, a party release said. The party has asked district functionaries to make necessary arrangements to enable cadres at the respective districts to watch the proceedings live.
