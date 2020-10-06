DMK MP Kanimozhi and her party cadre booked for unlawful assembly

Police have booked a case against Ms. Kanimozhi and 190 DMK cadre, for a procession on Monday that was in violation of prohibitory orders

Guindy Police have booked a case against DMK MP and the party’s women’s wing state secretary, Kanimozhi and 190 party cadre for a candle-light procession on Monday, in violation of prohibitory orders invoked by the city police.

Led by Ms. Kanimozhi, the DMK cadre gathered at Rajiv Gandhi statue in Guindy for a procession condemning the alleged rape and assault of a young Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Their procession was flagged off by DMK president M.K. Stalin. Near the Saidapet Court complex, they were prevented by police personnel from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan. Police arrested Ms. Kanimozhi and others and took them into a police bus. Later, the police took Ms. Kanimozhi and her party cadre into their custody and detained them at a community hall for a few hours.

Police booked a case against Ms. Kanimozhi with sections 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and two other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Guindy police booked a BJP functionary and TV actor Jayalakshmi who came to the spot on Monday with her party supporters and staged a protest demanding justice for the death of a young woman in Cheyyur, Chengalpattu. She and 11 others were booked under four sections of the IPC.