DMK MP A. Raja appears in court for money laundering case

Published - August 19, 2024 11:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

:

Former Union Minister and the sitting DMK MP A. Raja on Monday appeared before a special court in connection with a money laundering case booked against him by the Enforcement Directorate. 

Originally, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Mr. Raja and others, including his family members and associates, on August 18, 2015 for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets during the period between October 1999 and September 2010.

After completing the investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Raja and five others in a special court. The final report alleged that Raja had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹5.53 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Based on the findings, the Enforcement Directorate has filed another case against him for money laundering. 

He appeared before the special judge and filed a petition seeking to exempt him from personal appearance. The case has been adjourned to September 18 for further proceedings.

