DMK MLA, wife appear before CB-CID in land-grab case

Former Chennai Mayor and DMK MLA Ma. Subramanian and his wife Kalpana Subramanian appeared before a Deputy Superintendent of Police for an inquiry in connection with a case booked against them by the CB-CID for having allegedly grabbed a government property in Guindy through false claims and fabricated documents.

They appeared at the CB-CID office at 11 a.m. and came out after 1.15 p.m. Talking to reporters, Mr. Subramanian said, “This case was registered with an ulterior motive to damage my image and scuttle my political career. I will not be cowed down. I will face the case legally.”

He said that he had brought the superstructure of the building from[S.K.] Kannan. “No legal heir of Mr. Kannan has stated that I bought it fraudulently. My consistent stance is that the land belongs to SIDCO and the superstructure of the building was bought by me legally. It is a civil case which has been converted into a criminal one,” Mr. Subramanian claimed.

The case was filed based on a complaint by S. Parthiban in which he had alleged that the petitioners had illegally grabbed two plots belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) in Guindy in 1996 and were residing in a three-storey building constructed on it. Claiming that the two plots were allotted by SIDCO to S.K. Kannan (since dead), the complainant alleged that fabricated documents had been created, as if Ms. Kalpana was the daughter of the original allottee.

After finding substance in the complaint, the police had booked the petitioners under Sections 420 (cheating), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.