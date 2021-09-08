DMK MLA wants Egmore railway station to be named after Karunanidhi

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 01:11 IST

DMK legislator I. Paranthamen (Egmore) on Tuesday urged the State government to take steps to name the Chennai Egmore Railway Station after late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

During his speech in the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Paranthamen also cited from old records to urge the government to rename Ezhumboor (called Egmore in English) as Ezhumoor.

