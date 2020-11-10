DMK MLA Senthil Balaji appears before CCB

DMK MLA and former Transport Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Monday appeared before Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers for an inquiry into a criminal case booked against him for allegedly cheating job aspirants.
During his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015, Mr. Balaji and his associates had allegedly taken money from people, promising to get them government jobs in his Department, but failed to do so.
Following the allegations, the job racket wing of the CCB registered two cases against him and others. The special wing had also conducted searches in his house and office in January 2020, in connection with one of the cases. An inquiry is being conducted, police sources said.
