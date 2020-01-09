DMK MLA seeks reopening of Krishna Gate at IIT Madras

DMK Velachery legislator Vagai Chanderasekar on Thursday urged the State government to prevail upon the authorities of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras), to reopen the Krishna gate. This would benefit flow of vehicular traffic from and to Velachery and nearby areas to benefit students and the general public, he said in the Legislative Assembly.

During the question hour, Mr. Chanderasekar said agricultural lands in the area were acquired for setting up the IIT Madras in 1964. People, especially members of the Adi Dravidar community and students in the vicinity, were using the gate until it was closed overnight last month.

“Since the gate was closed, they have to take a circuitous longer route to reach their destinations. Students from Vanavani and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools within the IIT Madras campus are affected,” Mr. Chanderasekar pointed out.

Requesting the government to understand the sensitive feelings of people in the area, the Velachery MLA urged the State government to intervene in the issue, though the IIT was a Central government institution.

In his reply, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said he would consult with Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister to take action in this regard.