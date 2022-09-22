DMK MLA booked for threatening private company staff, clip goes viral

The police said the MLA was speaking for landowner. The private company, based in Korea, was involved in a land dispute

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 07:45 IST

A screengrab showing S.R. Raja threatening a private company executive at Singaperumal Koil. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police registered a case against DMK MLA S.R. Raja for allegedly threatening a representative of a private firm in Singaperumalkoil, following a complaint and a video that went viral.

On Wednesday, a video of the DMK MLA along with a couple of others threatening and abusing a senior management official of a private company in the suburbs has gone viral.

The incident took place on the premises of Dae Jung Mo Parts Pvt. Ltd., a Korea-based private company which manufactures rubber and plastic parts for automobiles. In the video, the MLA was seen abusing and threatening the company staff. The company representative was seen countering the MLA's words.

Police sources said the company has a dispute with another person who owns the land. The MLA allegedly acted at the behest of the party threatening the company to vacate the land, said police sources.

The MLA did not respond to calls. The police sources said a case had been registered and further action will be taken after an inquiry.

