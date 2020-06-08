Chennai

DMK MLA Anbazhagan critical, says hospital

DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan’s health has deteriorated and his condition is critical, Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a bulletin on Monday.

Mr. Anbazhagan, 61, was admitted to the hospital's ICU on June 2 and tested positive for COVID-19 on admission. He was subsequently put on ventilator support on June 3, when his respiratory condition worsened, and was under high flow oxygen therapy. The hospital said he was initially getting 90% oxygen on the ventilator. His condition improved steadily over the next two days and he was gradually weaned off the ventilator.

“However, since this evening there has been a significant deterioration of his condition. His oxygen requirement has gone up once again and his cardiac function is deteriorating, requiring medical support for blood pressure. His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical,” Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Institute, said in the bulletin.

