DMK leads anti-CAA protest in Tirupattur

More than 500 protesters participating in the DMK-led demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tirupattur on Tuesday.

More than 500 protesters participating in the DMK-led demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tirupattur on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Party committed to protecting interests of minorities,’ says Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand

The Opposition party in the State Assembly, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), held a demonstration in Tirupattur as part of the State-wide protest on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

DMK MP from Vellore D.M. Kathir Anand, leading the protest, said that the party was committed to protect the interests of minorities in the State.

More than 500 party workers, traders and residents participated in the protest. Youth were seen holding placards and shouting slogans against the CAA.

Tirupattur MLA A. Nallathambi, Ambur MLA A.C. Vilwanathan and party functionaries were present.

Cases against 90 persons

Meanwhile, Ambur Town police registered cases against 90 persons for burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. Party workers from AIMIM, VCK, Jamath Ulama and MNM Katchi participated in the demonstration in large numbers. They were stopped by the police while marching in a procession in Ambur Town resulting in a heated exchange of words between the protesters and the police.

