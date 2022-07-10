DMK is not against religion, but against using it to divide people: CM

‘Those who divide people with religion are not true spiritualists’

Calling himself an enemy of those who divide people on the basis of caste, language and religion, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that the DMK was not against religion but would continue to oppose those who used religion for political mileage and to divide people.

Speaking at a function on the concluding day of his two-day visit to Tiruvannamalai , he said those who used religion to divide people were not true spiritualists; they were fake spiritualists. “It is not an election time. Instead, it is the time for development during which the opinions of learned people have to be taken in to develop our State. In that sense, I don’t care about those who blame us for no reason,” he said.

Referring to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s remarks that when government files kept dumped in shelves, corruption would rear its ugly head, Mr. Stalin said files and petitions should be cleared on time by officials of all departments. Such an effort will help in speedy redress of grievances and in instilling confidence in the people of the functioning of the government.

Mr. Stalin announced two initiatives that will benefit devotees, pilgrims and residents of Tiruvannamalai. The 14-km girivalam path cuts through the local bodies of Tiruvannamalai town, Athiyandal, Adi Annamalai and Vengaikaal. These local bodies maintain the amenities along the route. But lack of funds means poor maintenance. Hence, a committee of experts, led by Collector B. Murugesh, will take care of the maintenance of the route.

The Chief Minister said the Jamunamarathur-Amirithi Road that covers at least 20 tribal villages in the Jawadhu Hills would be upgraded at a cost of ₹140 crore with approval from the Department of Forest. The initiative will benefit at least 75,000 tribal residents. All four Mada Streets of the temple town are being made into a cement-concrete road at a cost of ₹15 crore, he said.

Highlighting the DMK’s role in the restoration of temples and the upholding of Tamil rights and culture, Mr. Stalin said the Archaeological Survey of India had planned to bring the famous Arunachalesvara temple under its fold in 2004, sparking opposition from residents, devotees and pilgrims. The DMK stood with the residents and convinced the Congress, which was in power at the Centre, to drop the idea, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin initiated the distribution of welfare assistance worth ₹1,103.51 crore to 1.71 lakh beneficiaries. He inaugurated 91 projects worth ₹70.27 crore and laid the foundation for 245 projects worth ₹340 crore. He also distributed house pattas, community certificates and old age pension.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Minister for Public Works, Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi, Collector B. Murugesh and officials were present.