DMK indulging in murder of democracy: Palaniswami

December 20, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the abduction of an AIADMK member of the Karur district panchayat by the ruling DMK men ahead of the election to the post of district panchayat vice-chairperson on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said the AIADMK had won in nine seats in the district panchayat elections in Karur. As vice-chairperson Thanesh Muthukumar resigned to contest in the Assembly election, the ruling DMK, after winning the Assembly election, had declared that their candidate had won in the byelection to the post.

The ruling party had foisted cases on two members, forcing them to join the DMK, he alleged. Thereafter, the strength was even at 6-6. As the election to the post of vice-chairperson was postponed six times, a petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for a direction to the authorities to conduct the election under the supervision of a retired High Court or district court judge.

The petitioner (S. Thiruvikka, an AIADMK member of the district panchayat) apprehended malpractices during the election, and hence, sought adequate police protection as well as the videographing of the process. However, the State told the court that the allegations were unfounded.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed that the Returning Officer conduct the election as per schedule on December 19; that the entire process be videographed; and that the final result not be published. Further, it sought a report in this regard to be filed in a sealed cover on December 22.

In the meantime, the ruling party hired a gang and kidnapped Mr. Thiruvikka when he was travelling with AIADMK Karur district secretary and former Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar on Monday. The gang broke the wind shields of the car and kidnapped Mr. Thiruvikka, he charged.

He further alleged that the police did not file a case based on the complaint given by Mr. Thiruvikka’s son initially. After the media and social media was agog with the news, the Vedasandhur police filed the FIR, but did not arrest any member of the gang.

In the meantime, a woman member (of the DMK) claimed at a press conference that she was elected as the vice-chairperson of the district panchayat. Contempt proceedings should be initiated against the officials who let her announce the verdict and the AIADMK would take legal steps, said the party’s interim general secretary.