DMK, IMA teams meet Health Minister

A delegation comprising State-level office-bearers of the Medical Wing of the DMK and the Indian Medical Association met the Minister for Health, Ma. Subramanian, on Saturday.

The team, led by Kanimozhi NVN Somu, secretary of State Medical Wing of the DMK, was accompanied by Arun. J and Sekar, deputy secretaries of the wing. They were accompanied by State-level office-bearers of the IMA, including Ravikumar, secretary, Ramakrishnan, State president, Palanisamy, President-elect, State IMA 2022, Ravishankar, past-president, Muthuraja, liaison officer, State IMA and Dr. Anbarasu - CGP Secretary.

IMA extended their thanks to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the Health Minister for having sorted out many issues in this second wave of the pandemic within 11 hours of taking oath. J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, was also present during this meeting, said a press release issued here.