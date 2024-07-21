ADVERTISEMENT

DMK has burdened people by hiking power tariff again: TMC

Published - July 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan staging a protest against the power tariff hike on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan and his party cadre staged a protest near the Collectorate in Chennai on Saturday against the increase in electricity tariff. Demanding that the increase be rolled back, Mr. Vasan said that soon after coming to power, the DMK increased property tax, milk price, and registration charges. Now, it burdened the people again by increasing electricity tariff for the third time, he added. “Ahead of the last Assembly election, it [the DMK] promised to implement a monthly billing cycle. However, it has not kept its promise. The people will teach the DMK a lesson for its betrayal,” said Mr. Vasan. The TMC would stage a protest in its district headquarters, too, on July 22 against the increase.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US