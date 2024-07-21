DMK has burdened people by hiking power tariff again: TMC

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan and his party cadre staged a protest near the Collectorate in Chennai on Saturday against the increase in electricity tariff. Demanding that the increase be rolled back, Mr. Vasan said that soon after coming to power, the DMK increased property tax, milk price, and registration charges. Now, it burdened the people again by increasing electricity tariff for the third time, he added. “Ahead of the last Assembly election, it [the DMK] promised to implement a monthly billing cycle. However, it has not kept its promise. The people will teach the DMK a lesson for its betrayal,” said Mr. Vasan. The TMC would stage a protest in its district headquarters, too, on July 22 against the increase.