DMK govt. is pasting stickers on Central government schemes, says Annamalai

Published - June 01, 2024 06:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai. File

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on May 31 said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was projecting schemes implemented in the State using Central government funds as those initiated by the DMK government.

Mr. Annamalai posted on X that despite being in power for the past three years, the DMK government has neither fulfilled its election promises nor implemented any schemes that would benefit people. “The Stalin-led government only focuses on advertisement and pasting stickers on Central government schemes.”

For developing school education, the Central government sanctioned ₹5,858.32 crore to Tamil Nadu in the last three years under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. “However, Mr. Stalin is trying to project the schemes implemented with the Central government funds as State government schemes,” he alleged.

“The DMK government has not allotted any funds to run kindergarten classes in schools for the past two years. The State government is attempting to present the Central government schemes as its schemes. Why the State government has given ₹1,000-crore worth of contracts for purchasing equipment to set up smart classrooms in schools to a Kerala government-run company, but not to ELCOT? Will the Chief Minister explain the contract?” Mr. Annamalai said.

