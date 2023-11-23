DMK government stands with Hindus: Sekarbabu

November 23, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that the government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin always stood with Hindus.

Both Hinduism and spirituality were close to the Chief Minister’s heart and he has so far taken part in 54 events conducted by the HR&CE Department, he said. Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the Department, Mr. Sekarbabu said he was ready to respond to any allegations against the Department’s functioning.

“The Chief Minister, however, will not allow temples to be used for political purposes. He has strictly instructed us to ensure that politics does not enter these institutions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre attempted to show as if this (the DMK) government was anti-Hindu, but that did not happen. They could not succeed in that, he said. Responding to allegations by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that people in high offices should not make such baseless allegations. “We have obtained permission for restoring 8001 temples from the archaeological department, retrieved lands valued at Rs. 5,500 crore, recovered 400 idols, constructed 250 idol strong rooms.”

Listing the works carried out by the government and the Department, he said Mr. Stalin had so far given a grant of over ₹600 crore towards running and restoration of temples, temple tanks, temple cars and salaries to archakas. The Department was formed after it was found that hereditary trustees were misusing funds given by devotees. It continues to serve the cause of devotees and would not remain a silent spectator if wrongs are committed anywhere, he added.

Strict action would be taken if anyone was found acting against the interest of temples, he said, adding that at the same time, if genuine wrongs were pointed out, corrective means would be taken up immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.