DMK government stands with fishermen, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

January 25, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Wednesday that the DMK government would always stand by the fishing community. It had introduced several schemes for the welfare of fishermen in the last two-and-a-half years. Among them were the increase in the dole for the non-fishing season and the subsidised diesel for fishing boats, he said.

Speaking at an event organised to thank fishermen who extended assistance during Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would ensure the welfare of the community. During the floods, it was the fishing community that provided aid to many people. “Though the government had arranged aid, the assistance of fishermen was required to deliver it to those in distress,” he said. 

